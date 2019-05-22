Today is Wednesday May 22, 2019
A New Shopping Center for South Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2019 at 3:45 pm
TYLER – The Tyler city council has approved a zoning change that paves the way for a shopping center across the road from the Village at Cumberland Park. The council approved a zone change for a mixed-use district on just over 86 acres West of South Broadway near Faulkner Park. The land was previously zoned for agricultural use. The new zoning permits more businesses like the ones already at the Village at Cumberland Park. But it also allows the construction of condos and apartments. There is no word on when the construction will begin.

