bhofack2/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- Vienna Beef is recalling approximately 2,030 pounds of frankfurters over concerns they could be contaminated with metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture . The hot dogs in question are "skinless beef frankfurters" that came in 10-pound cases and were produced on May 2, 2019. They were shipped to restaurants in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. So far, there haven't been any "confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," according to the USDA. The agency is concerned that the recalled franks may be in some restaurant refrigerators or freezers and advises they be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.

Vienna Beef recalls 2,000 pounds of hot dogs

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2019 at 8:43 pm

