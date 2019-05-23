AUSTIN (AP) – Texas lawmakers moved the state closer to arming more teachers to help prevent school shootings, sending the measure to Gov. Greg Abbott for consideration. The bill passed Wednesday night by the Senate was part of a group of school safety measures filed after a gunman killed eight students and two substitute teachers at Santa Fe High School outside of Houston in May 2018. Advocates have said more armed personnel in schools will help prevent mass shootings and the measure was among changes sought by Abbott after the Santa Fe tragedy. Teachers groups have opposed the measure and worry more guns will lead to potentially lethal accidents. Texas created the school marshal program in 2013 and requires marshals to be licensed to carry handguns and undergo 80 hours of training.