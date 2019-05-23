STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Next month the Royal family will meet the Trump family.

President Donald Trump’s children and their spouses will join his state visit to the United Kingdom in June where they are expected to be greeted by the royal family, sources with knowledge of the trip told ABC News.

Many of the details during the three-day trip are still being finalized, but during this official state visit Trump will be feted by Queen Elizabeth II at a lavish banquet dinner on June 3, that his children are expected to attend as well, according to a White House official.

According to sources, one of the potential meetings on the trip will be between the Trump children — Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Tiiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and his wife Lara, and Prince William and his wife Kate. It is likely that the young royals will meet the young Trumps as part of the queen’s entertaining of the president during his official visit. However, the White House and Buckingham Palace are still discussing a final schedule.

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump accepted the invitation from Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to visit the United Kingdom from June 3 to 5, 2019,” the White House said in a statement. “This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the news that Trump’s children will be joining him on the trip.

Trump and Melania had tea with the queen at Windsor Castle during his working visit to the U.K. last July, but he did not meet the heir to the throne Prince Charles or his wife Camilla. On this trip, it is understood that Prince Charles will invite the Trumps to tea, sources told ABC News.

The queen has hosted two previous state visits for U.S. presidents — President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush made a state visit in November 2003 and President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama made a State Visit in May 2011.

