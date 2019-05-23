© Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions(LOS ANGELES) — There’s bad news and good news this morning for James Bond fans.

First, the bad news: Daniel Craig will undergo surgery as a result of an ankle injury he sustained while filming Bond 25 in Jamaica. However, according to the official James Bond Twitter account, the surgery will not stall the release of the as-yet-unnamed 25th James Bond adventure.

Craig’s post-surgery rehab is expected to last two weeks, during which production will continue, according to the post, which insists the film remains on track to meet its planned April 8, 2020 release date.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.