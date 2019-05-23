TYLER – Tyler police officers are joining with officers from around East Texas looking for people who are not using their seat belts over the Memorial Day holiday. It’s called the “Click It or Ticket” seat belt safety campaign. It started on Monday and will run through Sunday, June 2nd. Officers will be watching to make sure all occupants in the vehicle are properly restrained with a seat belt. Tyler police public information officer Don Martin says wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45% in a passenger vehicle and up to 60% in a truck. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, each year about 33,000 people are killed in motor vehicle crashes.