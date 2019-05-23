MINEOLA – A two vehicle accident in Wood County has left two persons dead and 3 injured. It happened when a car driven by Akm Shamsul Karim, 35, of Irving pulled out in front of a tractor trailer rig. The car’s driver and a teenage passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The Department of Public Safety says three other teens in the car were injured. They were taken to a Tyler hospital where they are listed in serious condition. The accident occurred shortly before 6:45 Wednesday evening on U.S. Highway 69, just over 4 miles north of Mineola.