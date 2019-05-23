LONGVIEW – As Longview continues to clean up from storms on May 8th, Mayor Andy Mack has signed a disaster declaration for the city. This is the first step to funding sources for property owners recovering from storm damage. This opens up, among other things, the possibility of low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration. Damage estimates now top $180,000. This doesn’t count the over 300 homes, businesses and other buildings damaged, by what the National Weather Service said was straight line winds.