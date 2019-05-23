CBS All Access(LOS ANGELES) — Jean Luc-Pinot Noir? That might be the first thing that comes to mind after fans see the first teaser to Star Trek: Picard.

The first look at the anticipated CBS Access series shows what Patrick Stewart’s brilliant-but-retired Starfleet…Admiral Jean-Luc Picard has been up to in his golden years. Star Trek: The Next Generation demonstrated that he was always a cultured man, so it’s perhaps not surprising he’s back to his own vineyard.

As a drone floats overhead, watering his crops, we see only glimpses of Picard, but not his face. We even get a glimpse of his handiwork: a case of Bourgoune, or Burgundy wine. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green teases what happened since the TNG days in voice over.

“15 years ago today, you led us out of the darkness,” her character Michael Burnham says, teasing a major event that might be shown in the series. “You commanded the greatest rescue armada in history. Then, the unimaginable: what did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself? Tell us. Why did you leave Starfleet, Admiral?”

The snippet ends with Stewart, looking up, and right into the camera. A title card reads: “Star Trek: Picard – Coming Soon.”

