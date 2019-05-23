EAST TEXAS – If you had planned to take a trip between Palestine and Rusk on the Texas State Railroad over the holiday weekend, you will have to change your plans. The railroad has cancelled all trips through the end of the month. According to their Face Book posting, it’s because of last weekend’s storms. It says they have sustained damage that will need extended time for proper assessment and repair. And they added that their decision comes with the safety of their riders and staff as top priority. They are looking forward to conducting train rides again by June 1st.