SMITH COUNTY – A former assistant district attorney in Gregg County is in jail today in Tyler. Lance Roy Larison, 51, of White Oak, was arrested on Tuesday by a state trooper and charged with driving while intoxicated. Judicial records show he was also arrested on DWI charges in Smith County in 1995. Gregg County judicial records show Larison has also been arrested there on DWI charges in 2006 and 2007. He remains in the Smith County Jail under a $500,000 bond.