Today is Thursday May 23, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Memorial Held for Woman Shot by Officer

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2019 at 3:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BAYTOWN (AP) – Community leaders, elected officials, and relatives of a Houston-area woman shot and killed by a police officer say her death must be a call to action. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy for 44-year-old Pamela Turner during a service Thursday at a Houston church. Baytown police say Officer Juan Delacruz shot the African American woman after she hit him with his Taser during an attempted arrest last week. Turner’s family has presented the Hispanic officer as the aggressor, saying he was Turner’s neighbor and knew she had paranoid schizophrenia. Sharpton says that the community will not rest until justice is done. He says Turner’s death is not something authorities will be able to “brush under the rug.” Delacruz returned to work Monday. Baytown police say he’ll be on administrative duty during the investigation into the shooting.

Memorial Held for Woman Shot by Officer

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2019 at 3:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BAYTOWN (AP) – Community leaders, elected officials, and relatives of a Houston-area woman shot and killed by a police officer say her death must be a call to action. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy for 44-year-old Pamela Turner during a service Thursday at a Houston church. Baytown police say Officer Juan Delacruz shot the African American woman after she hit him with his Taser during an attempted arrest last week. Turner’s family has presented the Hispanic officer as the aggressor, saying he was Turner’s neighbor and knew she had paranoid schizophrenia. Sharpton says that the community will not rest until justice is done. He says Turner’s death is not something authorities will be able to “brush under the rug.” Delacruz returned to work Monday. Baytown police say he’ll be on administrative duty during the investigation into the shooting.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement