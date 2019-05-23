jaboo2foto/iStock(NEW YORK) -- There's good news for some Americans hitting the road to catch rays at the beach and fire up the grill with distant family and friends this Memorial Day weekend. Get pumped! Gas prices are dropping, according to AAA. "For the 37.6 million motorists hitting the road for Memorial Day, they can expect gas prices to be cheaper than last year with the exception of a few states in the West Coast and Rockies region," said AAA on Thursday. The national gas average fell to $2.845 per gallon for unleaded regular gas this week. Around the same time last year leading up to Memorial Day weekend, regular gasoline in the U.S. on May 21 cost an average of 2.923 cents per gallon, compared with 2.873 cents per gallon on May 14, according to the Energy Information Administration. These are the cheapest and most expensive states to get regular unleaded gas as of Thursday, according to AAA.

Gas prices dropping as Americans head into Memorial Day weekend

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2019 at 5:54 pm

Cheapest

1. Alabama: $2.454

2. Louisiana: $2.456

3. Mississippi: $2.459

4. South Carolina: $2.480

5. Arkansas: $2.502

6. Tennessee: $2.542

7. Missouri: $2.544

8. Texas: $2.562

9. Oklahoma: $2.570

10. Virginia: $2.582

Most expensive

1. California: $4.025

2. Hawaii: $3.649

3. Washington state: $3.546

4. Nevada: $3.484

5. Alaska: $3.470

6. Oregon: $3.433

7. Idaho: $3.203

8. Utah: $3.191

9. Arizona: $3.147

10. Pennsylvania: $3.007



