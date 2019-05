TYLER – It is official, Dr. Juan E. Mejia is the new president of Tyler Junior College. School trustees, at a meeting on Thursday, confirmed Dr. Mejia as the new president. He was named the lone finalist for the position on May 1st. He previously served as TJC’s President for Branch Locations & District Provost. He now becomes only the seventh president of the 92-year-old institution. Mejia will assume his new duties on July 1st, following the retirement of Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke.