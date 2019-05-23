Trump places flags at Arlington graves in annual Memorial Day ritual

FrozenShutter/iStock(ARLINGTON, Va.) -- President Donald Trump traveled to Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday to take part in the annual "flags in" Memorial Day ritual, a somber tradition honoring service members killed in the nation's wars.

On a hot and sunny afternoon, with first lady Melania Trump, dressed in black, at his side, the president took small American flags and pushed them into the ground in front of several headstones, including that of Frank Buckles, the last U.S. World War I veteran to pass on.



Eight active duty soldiers assisted the Trumps.



All told, soldiers from the U.S. Army's "Old Guard" -- the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment-- would carefully place American flags in front of more than 228,000 headstones on Thursday as they have done now for more than 60 years.



Each flag must be placed at the center, exactly one foot in front of the headstone.

All flags will be removed after Memorial Day, before the cemetery opens to the public.

