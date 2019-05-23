Today is Thursday May 23, 2019
Man Wanted in the Troup Area Arrested

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2019 at 7:55 pm
TROUP – A man who was chased in the Troup area by law officers from a variety of departments last Friday has been arrested. According to the Troup Police Department’s Face Book page, Lyle Lee was arrested in Kilgore Thursday morning. He is said to have stolen a truck and a four-wheeler and then fled from officers. Later, he is said to have stolen another vehicle and some weapons. His outstanding warrants include unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon by felon, possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest, possession of CS Pg 1 and possession of marijuana. Judge Taylor Heaton signed all warrants with his bond totaling $670,000.

