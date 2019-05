RUSK – A Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on five counts of indecency with a child. Jonathan Bryan Shobert, 46, was arrested by the Texas Rangers in the case back in February. He remains free on a $50,000 bond. According to our news partner KETK, Shobert is said to have “engaged in sexual contact with a child younger than 17 years of age” on September 15, October 1, November 13, December 18 and December 20, all in 2018.