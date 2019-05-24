Today is Friday May 24, 2019
Group Seeks $100M for Woman Killed by US Border Agent

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2019 at 4:37 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Advocates for a 20-year-old Guatemalan woman shot dead by a U.S. Border Patrol agent last year are demanding $100 million in damages. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas filed a legal claim Thursday one year after the death of Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez. She crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas with several migrants who were confronted by a Border Patrol agent. U.S. Customs and Border Protection initially said the agent used his gun after being attacked by “multiple subjects using blunt objects.” The agency called Gomez Gonzalez one of the assailants. It later revised its statement to say she was “one member of the group.” The legal claim says Gomez Gonzalez “posed no threat to anyone, as would have been obvious from the slightest glance.” Customs and Border Protection declined comment.

