Today is Friday May 24, 2019
Two Injured as Small Plane Crashes into Dallas-Area House

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2019 at 4:39 am
MCKINNEY (AP) – Two people were injured when the small plane in which they were flying crashed into a house in a northern Dallas suburb. A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Piper PA-28 Cherokee crashed a quarter-mile from Aero Country Airport. Spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory said it was unclear if the plane was taking off or approaching the airfield when it crashed. Jamillah Foster was inside the house when the plane crashed into the front of her house. She said no one in the house or outside on the ground was injured. The plane’s occupants were taken to a hospital. Their identities and conditions are not known, but Foster said both appeared to be alert.

