Today is Friday May 24, 2019
Kilgore Man Dies following I-20 Wreck

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2019 at 8:54 am
GREGG COUNTY — A fatal wreck on I-20 early Friday morning is under investigation. It happened just before 2:00 on westbound I-20, 1/2 mile east of Kilgore. According to the Department of Public Safety report, the driver of a 2003 Ford Ranger experienced mechanical problems. The driver and a passenger began pushing the vehicle when it was struck by a semi-truck. The freight-liner also struck one of the men pushing the disabled vehicle. James Michael Evans, 56, of Kilgore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the freight-liner was identified as William Rex Weimer, 42, of Burkesville, KY. He was not injured in the crash.

