midesi69/Twitter(LYON, France) — An explosion in the French city of Lyon on Friday left eight people with minor injuries, local officials said on social media.

The blast occurred at the corner of Victor Hugo Street and Sala Street, and authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

The New York Police Department’s counter-terrorism division said in a message on Twitter that they were “closely monitoring” the incident and “reports of a package explosion.”

In January, a science building at the University of Lyon in France caught on fire after three gas cylinders on the roof of the building exploded, injuring three students, but officials said the incident was not tied to terrorism.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.