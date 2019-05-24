EAST TEXAS – East Texans can benefit over the Memorial Day Holiday from another sales tax weekend in the state. This time you can save on the purchase of certain water and energy efficient products during the state’s Water-Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR sales tax holidays. Both events will run from Saturday through Monday. This is the 4th year for this sales tax holiday. Products displaying a WaterSense label or logo can be purchased tax-free for personal or business use. These include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls. It also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for a sprinkler or irrigation system. These items can be purchased tax-free for residential use only. You can go to https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1018.php for more information.