AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded 27 grants totaling $5,718,073. The money will go to community colleges, public technical institutes, state colleges and independent school districts. It’s for programs that focus on supporting high-demand occupations through the Jobs and Education for Texans grant program. Some of those funds will be coming to East Texas.

The Mineola School District will receive $257,908. The funds will help purchase and install equipment to provide 155 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

The Angelina County Junior College District will receive $299,232. The grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 130 students with training in the occupation of registered nurse.

And Northeast Texas Community College is getting $280,719. This will help purchase and install equipment to provide 85 students with training in the occupation of medical assistant.