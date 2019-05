TROUP – Smith County Road 2186, west of Troup, is now open. A portion of the road was closed after it was damaged by heavy rains. Smith County Road and Bridge crews have been working to reopen four roads that suffered wash outs or damaged culverts from storms two weeks ago. On Thursday, County Road 26 was reopened to drivers and on Monday, County Road 1133 was opened. The only road that remains closed is County Road 247, which is east of Tyler.