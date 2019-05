MINEOLA – The speed limit is being reduced by 10 miles an hour on a portion of State Highway 37 just north of Mineola. The Texas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit as the result of recent speed studies conducted on the road. The 60 mph speed limit on SH 37 heading north has been extended 1.257 miles. The change from 70 mph to 60mph is designed to promote a more efficient traffic flow and is currently in effect as the new signs have already been installed.