Today is Saturday May 25, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

FAA Investigating Chick-fil-A’s Exclusion at Texas Airport

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2019 at 2:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s investigating a decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from an airport concession contract in San Antonio over opposition to the fast-food chain owners’ record on LGBT issues. The San Antonio Express-News reports the FAA told San Antonio officials Friday it’s investigating complaints the city-owned airport discriminated “against a private company due to the expression of the owner’s religious beliefs.” City Attorney Andy Segovia said his office is reviewing the FAA’s notice.

FAA Investigating Chick-fil-A’s Exclusion at Texas Airport

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2019 at 2:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s investigating a decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from an airport concession contract in San Antonio over opposition to the fast-food chain owners’ record on LGBT issues. The San Antonio Express-News reports the FAA told San Antonio officials Friday it’s investigating complaints the city-owned airport discriminated “against a private company due to the expression of the owner’s religious beliefs.” City Attorney Andy Segovia said his office is reviewing the FAA’s notice.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement