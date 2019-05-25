AUSTIN – A Tyler man was remembered in Austin during a Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony. Army Specialist Alexander Missildine of Tyler died in an IED attack in Iraq in October 2017. He was one of five persons honored during the ceremony, which was attended by Governor Greg Abbott. The Governor recognized the five Texans who lost their lives serving in the United States Armed Forces since 2017, and honored all those who have died in military service since the founding of our nation. The Governor told the gathering, “Our fallen military heroes were more than remarkable soldiers. They were sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, siblings, friends, and members of our communities. May we use today and everyday as an opportunity to remember our fallen heroes.”