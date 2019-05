DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a 9-year-old girl was killed and another child was seriously injured after the car they were riding in was hit by a vehicle that had been drag racing. Police say three cars were racing on a Dallas street Friday night when one of the vehicles hit a Chevrolet Impala with the two children. The 9-year-old girl, who was in the back seat, was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.