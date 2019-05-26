EAST TEXAS – Monday is Memorial Day. Originally known as Decoration Day, it honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. It became an official federal holiday in 1971. There are two Memorial Day events in Tyler. The Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home is having a special celebration Monday morning at 10:30. There will also be a ceremony at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum at 11:00 Monday morning. The guest speaker will be Tyler Congressman Louie Gohmert. Lindale’s ceremony will be Monday morning at 11:00 at the veterans memorial, located at the intersection of East Valley Street and North Commerce Street. Longview’s ceremony starts Monday morning at 10:30 at Buckner Westminster Place, 2201 Horseshoe Lane.