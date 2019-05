TYLER – The work on Cumberland Road in South Tyler was rescheduled to this week. Reynolds & Kay, Inc. will be making base repairs on Cumberland Road between Wilder Way and Paluxy Drive beginning Tuesday and running through Friday. Construction will begin at 7:00am and end at 6:00pm each day. Cumberland Road will be closed to through traffic. Only residents will have access. Expect major delays, so it would be best if you use an alternate route.