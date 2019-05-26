Today is Sunday May 26, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

One Arrested Following Police Chase

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2019 at 8:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW – One person has been arrested following a chase by Longview Police. It began on Sunday when an officer tried to stop a suspicious vehicle. But the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, would not stop. During the chase the vehicle even hit an officer’s patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect wrecked the stolen car near the intersection of Highway 259 and Farm Road 2751. He tried to flee on foot but was quickly arrested near the scene of the accident. His name has not been released.

One Arrested Following Police Chase

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2019 at 8:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW – One person has been arrested following a chase by Longview Police. It began on Sunday when an officer tried to stop a suspicious vehicle. But the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, would not stop. During the chase the vehicle even hit an officer’s patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect wrecked the stolen car near the intersection of Highway 259 and Farm Road 2751. He tried to flee on foot but was quickly arrested near the scene of the accident. His name has not been released.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement