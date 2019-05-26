LONGVIEW – One person has been arrested following a chase by Longview Police. It began on Sunday when an officer tried to stop a suspicious vehicle. But the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, would not stop. During the chase the vehicle even hit an officer’s patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect wrecked the stolen car near the intersection of Highway 259 and Farm Road 2751. He tried to flee on foot but was quickly arrested near the scene of the accident. His name has not been released.