AUSTIN – Both the Texas House and Senate voted unanimous approval to a bill that mandates seizure response training for all public school employees. The measure now goes to the governor’s desk. The bill, known as “Sam’s Law,” is named in honor of Samantha Watkins, an 18 year old Kilgore high school student. She died in December 2016 following a seizure. She’d been showing signs of the epilepsy a few months before. The measure will help students who have seizures by mandating all school employees watch a video on seizure recognition and first aid. School nurses will watch a much longer video. Plus, the child’s neurologist and parents will give the school a form detailing what to do if that child has a seizure. The bill got in just under the wire. Monday is the last date of the regular legislative session.