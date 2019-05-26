SMITH COUNTY – Fireworks sales in Smith County end on Monday. Last month, the county commissioners voted to approve an order authorizing fireworks sales over the Memorial Day holiday period. The sales started last Wednesday. The state legislature previously approved three additional holidays for fireworks sales, as long as county commissioners authorize it. The extra holidays are Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day. County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said Smith County residents are allowed to pop fireworks throughout the year, and are only restricted on when they can buy them.