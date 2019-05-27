TYLER — The Summer Food Program of the East Texas Food Bank kicks off Tuesday. The program serves children in low-income communities in 22 East Texas cities, who participate in free and reduced feeding programs during the school year. Since these programs end when school does, the Summer Food Service Program helps fill that hunger gap, according to a news release. Officials say the program also provides supervised activities that are safe, fun, and filled with nutrition education opportunities. You can go to https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/programs/child-assistance/summer-food-program to find a serving site near you.