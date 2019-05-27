TYLER — Tyler Junior College’s business services division has been recognized for improving students’ online payment experience. TJC recently received the Distinction Award for Student Experience from Blackboard Payments Powered by Cashnet for being the first adopter of Project Viking. Officials say improvements included a redesigned user interface with a responsive, mobile-first design for use on any screen size, including mobile phone, tablet, and laptop. TJC went live with the new interface in September 2018.