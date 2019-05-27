AUSTIN (AP) – Lawmakers in gun-loving Texas have quietly gone around the National Rifle Association by slipping language into a massive spending bill that would fund a $1 million public safety campaign on gun storage. The legislation is now headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The last-minute move late Sunday sets up a political test rarely seen in Texas, which for years has buckled to pressure from the NRA. It’s unclear whether Abbott will ignore NRA opposition and approve the spending, or if he’ll veto the gun-safety program. An Abbott spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Texas Legislature was set to adjourn Monday.