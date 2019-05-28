Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Fantastic Four star Jamie Bell and his wife, Kate Mara, have welcomed their first child together, the Pose and House of Cards actress announced Monday on Instagram.

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago…Here are her feet,” Mara, 36, captioned a shot of the baby’s tiny feet. No other information about the newborn, including her name, was revealed.

It’s Mara’s first child and the second for Bell, 33, who shares a five-and-half-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Bell plays Bernie Taupin opposite Taron Egerton’s Elton John in Rocketman, opening nationwide on Friday.

