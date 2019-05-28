Today is Tuesday May 28, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fire Destroys 115-Year-Old Former Luxury Hotel in Dallas

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2019 at 11:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say an early-morning fire has destroyed a vacant 115-year-old former luxury hotel just south of downtown Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says nobody was hurt in Tuesday’s blaze at what used to be the Ambassador Hotel. Evans says the caretaker was in a nearby trailer and not in the six-story building, which was undergoing renovation for redevelopment. Evans says the cause of the fire has not been determined. The structure was engulfed in flames before being extinguished around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor for hot spots. A city website describes the former Ambassador Hotel as a Dallas landmark and Texas Historic Landmark. Authorities say the structure had been vacant for years.

Fire Destroys 115-Year-Old Former Luxury Hotel in Dallas

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2019 at 11:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say an early-morning fire has destroyed a vacant 115-year-old former luxury hotel just south of downtown Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says nobody was hurt in Tuesday’s blaze at what used to be the Ambassador Hotel. Evans says the caretaker was in a nearby trailer and not in the six-story building, which was undergoing renovation for redevelopment. Evans says the cause of the fire has not been determined. The structure was engulfed in flames before being extinguished around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor for hot spots. A city website describes the former Ambassador Hotel as a Dallas landmark and Texas Historic Landmark. Authorities say the structure had been vacant for years.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement