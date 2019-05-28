mrtom-uk/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it has blocked a challenge to a Pennsylvania school district policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity. In 2017, a group of cisgender school students sued Boyertown Area School School District alleging a violation of bodily privacy, Title IX, and state tort law. The District Court and 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals both upheld the school's policy. "The presence of transgender students in the locker and restrooms is no more offensive to constitutional or Pennsylvania law privacy interests that the presence of the other students who are not transgender," the 3rd Circuit wrote. The students, who have been represented by the Christian advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, appealed to the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the justices declined to take up the case without explanation dealing a legal victory to transgender students. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Supreme Court rejects challenge to PA transgender student bathroom policy

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2019 at 11:14 am

mrtom-uk/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it has blocked a challenge to a Pennsylvania school district policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.



In 2017, a group of cisgender school students sued Boyertown Area School School District alleging a violation of bodily privacy, Title IX, and state tort law. The District Court and 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals both upheld the school's policy.



"The presence of transgender students in the locker and restrooms is no more offensive to constitutional or Pennsylvania law privacy interests that the presence of the other students who are not transgender," the 3rd Circuit wrote.



The students, who have been represented by the Christian advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, appealed to the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the justices declined to take up the case without explanation dealing a legal victory to transgender students.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back