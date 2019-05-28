KILGORE – A man wanted for damaging a Kilgore park has turned himself in. Jose Maldonado-Martinez, 22, of Kilgore, turned himself in at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently free on a $20,000 bond. He was named in a warrant after meeting with a Kilgore police detective and reportedly confessed to causing the damage earlier this month to the Veteran’s Memorial at the Harris Street Park. He said he was under the influence of alcohol. Martinez is said to be the one who drove a vehicle into the park and crashed into the Veterans Memorial wall, a bench, and a sign. He then drove through the park and left near the northern parking lot next to Driller Stadium. The car was found abandoned on a resident’s lawn in a nearby neighborhood. They have estimated the damage to the park is up to $5,000.