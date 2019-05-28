KILGORE – Five Kilgore College instructors have been awarded the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award. Honored with the award were Angela Aulds (dance), Dewey Greer (process technology), Larry Kitchen (visual arts), Julian Redfearn (business and management) and Debbie Williams (biology). Each Excellence Award recipient received a specially cast, pewter medallion. Kitchen is also the school’s 2019 Minnie Stevens Piper Professor nominee and the recipient of the Hamilton F. and Kathryn G. Beeson Teaching Award.