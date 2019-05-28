Today is Tuesday May 28, 2019
Five Kilgore College Instructors Given Excellence Awards

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2019 at 3:46 pm
KILGORE – Five Kilgore College instructors have been awarded the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award. Honored with the award were Angela Aulds (dance), Dewey Greer (process technology), Larry Kitchen (visual arts), Julian Redfearn (business and management) and Debbie Williams (biology). Each Excellence Award recipient received a specially cast, pewter medallion. Kitchen is also the school’s 2019 Minnie Stevens Piper Professor nominee and the recipient of the Hamilton F. and Kathryn G. Beeson Teaching Award.

