TYLER – The 66th annual Parade of Homes begins in Tyler this weekend. The ribbon was cut Tuesday by Mayor Martin Heines marking the start of ticket sales. Nearly 30 houses will be on display for nine days starting Saturday. They range from boathouses to townhomes with a wide variety of styles. The Parade of Homes gives members of the Tyler Area Builders Association and subcontractors the opportunity to show off their personal talents along with the latest in home designs. Over 4,000 visitors toured the Parade last year. Tickets at $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. You can find ticket locations as well as pictures of the various homes at the Tyler Area Builders Association’s web site.