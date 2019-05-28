TYLER – Last month, the Smith County jail was found to be non-compliant after an inspection. The jail was found to be deficient in the amount of time that an inmate has to exercise during the week. The Sheriff and his staff made critical adjustments within the jail to accommodate the low manpower shortage and to correct the deficiency. But, their action only brought it up to minimum standards. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and the jail administration appeared before Smith County commissioners Tuesday requesting funds for repairs for the low and medium risk jail facilities. Following a lengthy discussion, the commissioners approved spending $514,250 for the jail upgrades. Besides renovating two guard stations in the jail, the work will also include plumbing, lighting, painting, as well as work in the inmate bathrooms, sleeping areas and common areas.