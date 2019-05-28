MARSHALL – Hot check writers in Harrison County are being given a month amnesty. Between June 1st and July 1st, if they pay off their debts, they will avoid arrest in an upcoming roundup. According to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office, “At this time there are over $1,262,000 worth of outstanding hot checks, dating back to the early 2000s, and most of these cases have outstanding warrants.” District Attorney Reid McCain says his office wants to make sure that local businesses get what’s due to them. Once the outstanding debts are paid, the individual warrants will be dismissed.