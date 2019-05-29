baranozdemir/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Residents near New York City are bracing for the impact of a possible tornado that could bring strong winds and possible flash floods to the area. The National Weather service issued tornado warnings for several counties surrounding Manhattan on Tuesday evening, urging residents in the path of the "dangerous storm" to stay inside. The service said the storms could produce hail the size of quarters. "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely," NWS said in a statement. "This Tornado Warning replaces the Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the same area." The warning covers areas surrounding Staten Island and parts of northeastern New Jersey, including Hudson County, Union County and southern Essex County. Monday marked the 11th consecutive day where multiple tornadoes were reported throughout the country, according to the NWS. NWS issued a "tornado emergency" alert for parts of eastern Kansas on Tuesday night as dangerous weather touched down in the area. Police in Lawrence, Kansas, said a massive tornado left large trees, power lines and debris along the streets, making some major roads impassable. "Most structural damage appears to have occurred near Lawrence as the tornado passed just outside the city limit," the Lawrence Police Department said in a tweet. "Please do not go sight seeing tornado damage. This only hampers the efforts of emergency workers." Tornadoes devastated parts of Ohio on Monday night, leveling homes and leaving thousands without water and power. "I don't know that any community is fully prepared for this type of devastation," Dayton assistant fire chief Nicholas Hosford said Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America." "We have homes flattened, entire apartment complexes destroyed, businesses throughout our community where walls have collapsed," Hosford said.

NYC area braces for possible tornado after National Weather Service warning

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2019 at 9:50 pm

baranozdemir/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Residents near New York City are bracing for the impact of a possible tornado that could bring strong winds and possible flash floods to the area.



The National Weather service issued tornado warnings for several counties surrounding Manhattan on Tuesday evening, urging residents in the path of the "dangerous storm" to stay inside.



The service said the storms could produce hail the size of quarters.



"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely," NWS said in a statement. "This Tornado Warning replaces the Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the same area."



The warning covers areas surrounding Staten Island and parts of northeastern New Jersey, including Hudson County, Union County and southern Essex County.



Monday marked the 11th consecutive day where multiple tornadoes were reported throughout the country, according to the NWS.



NWS issued a "tornado emergency" alert for parts of eastern Kansas on Tuesday night as dangerous weather touched down in the area.



Police in Lawrence, Kansas, said a massive tornado left large trees, power lines and debris along the streets, making some major roads impassable.



"Most structural damage appears to have occurred near Lawrence as the tornado passed just outside the city limit," the Lawrence Police Department said in a tweet. "Please do not go sight seeing tornado damage. This only hampers the efforts of emergency workers."



Tornadoes devastated parts of Ohio on Monday night, leveling homes and leaving thousands without water and power.



"I don't know that any community is fully prepared for this type of devastation," Dayton assistant fire chief Nicholas Hosford said Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America." "We have homes flattened, entire apartment complexes destroyed, businesses throughout our community where walls have collapsed," Hosford said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back