zim286/iStock(NEW YORK) — A decorated U.S. Marine injured over the weekend in a tactical vehicle accident in northern Australia has succumbed to his injuries.

A statement from the Marines said Lance Cpl. Hans Sandoval-Pereyra, 21, from Fairfax, Virginia, died at Royal Darwin Hospital on Tuesday.

Sandoval-Pereyra was wounded Saturday during an exercise at the Mount Bundey Training Area, according to the statement.

One other Marine suffered minor injuries in the training accident and has since been released from the hospital, the Marine Corps said.

Sandoval-Pereyra had received honors including the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal while serving as an expeditionary airfield systems technician.

