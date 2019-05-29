Today is Wednesday May 29, 2019
Netflix still shooting in Georgia, but vows to “rethink” investment in wake of abortion bill

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2019 at 8:04 am
Netflix(GEORGIA) — Netflix’s has vowed to “rethink” its entire investment in Georgia in the wake of the state’s “heartbeat” bill, which effectively bans abortion after six weeks.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law. It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court,” Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there — while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Ozark and Stranger Things are among the Netflix shows currently shooting in Georgia.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

