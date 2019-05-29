Tar_Heel_Rob/iStock(TORONTO) — The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will take the court Wednesday night and begin their quest to become the 2019 NBA champions.

The Raptors are after their first championship while the Warriors are seeking their third straight NBA title.

Former NBA star Jalen Rose appeared on ABC News’ Good Morning America Wednesday to discuss what to expect as Game 1 of the NBA Finals kicks off at 9 p.m. ET in Toronto. Watch his appearance on GMA below:

