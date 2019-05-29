Today is Wednesday May 29, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

NBA Finals: What to watch as Warriors, Raptors face off

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2019 at 8:10 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tar_Heel_Rob/iStock(TORONTO) -- The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will take the court Wednesday night and begin their quest to become the 2019 NBA champions.

The Raptors are after their first championship while the Warriors are seeking their third straight NBA title.

Former NBA star Jalen Rose appeared on ABC News’ Good Morning America Wednesday to discuss what to expect as Game 1 of the NBA Finals kicks off at 9 p.m. ET in Toronto. Watch his appearance on GMA below:

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

NBA Finals: What to watch as Warriors, Raptors face off

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2019 at 8:10 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tar_Heel_Rob/iStock(TORONTO) -- The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will take the court Wednesday night and begin their quest to become the 2019 NBA champions.

The Raptors are after their first championship while the Warriors are seeking their third straight NBA title.

Former NBA star Jalen Rose appeared on ABC News’ Good Morning America Wednesday to discuss what to expect as Game 1 of the NBA Finals kicks off at 9 p.m. ET in Toronto. Watch his appearance on GMA below:

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement