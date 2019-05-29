Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call(WASHINGTON) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a public statement Wednesday morning amid demands by congressional Democrats that he testify in public, the Justice Department said Wednesday. The DOJ announcement said Mueller would speak at 11 a.m. at the Justice Department on the "investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election." Mueller has not spoken publicly since the investigation began and since he delivered his report. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Robert Mueller to make statement amid Democratic demands he testify

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2019 at 8:46 am

